Liverpool defender Steven Gerrard is ‘wanting’ and has made a crucial January transfer decision.

Virgil van Dijk’s successor at Liverpool’s center-back position appeared to be a foregone conclusion at one stage.

Last season, Jurgen Klopp’s defense was plagued by a slew of serious injury issues, but that has significantly improved this season.

Despite Van Dijk being the first-choice option for the bulk of matches this season, Liverpool have a number of choices.

At centre-back, Joel Matip has established himself as a regular partner for the Dutchman, while summer recruit Ibrahima Konate has settled well following his move from RB Leipzig.

Despite his heroics last season, which earned him a new contract in the summer, Nat Phillips remains sixth in the pecking order.

Joe Gomez, on the other hand, is another Liverpool centre-back whose future appears to be in jeopardy.

Rewind to the 2018-19 season, when Gomez was Van Dijk’s first-choice centre-back partner, and he would have stayed that way had he not sustained a catastrophic injury against Burnley in December after a tackle from Ben Mee.

Matip came in and helped Liverpool win the Champions League, which led to Matip forging a powerful relationship with Van Dijk, which helped Liverpool win the Premier League title in 2020.

Due to the injuries to Van Dijk, Gomez, and Matip in 2020/21, it was always going to be difficult to determine who would be the regular starting this season.

However, now that we’re more than a third of the way into the season, a pattern of where each player stands in Klopp’s mind is starting to emerge.

Van Dijk is, of course, the first choice, which comes as no surprise. This season, Matip has been the primary option alongside the Dutchman, only missing out on a few games.

Surprisingly, Konate is the player who has received the most Premier League starts. This season, the France youth international has started six games, four of which have been in the Premier League.

Gomez, on the other hand, has only played 13 minutes in the Premier League this season, with two of his three starts coming in the Carabao Cup.

