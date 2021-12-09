Liverpool defender Luis Suarez’s tears and the ‘crazy night’ that led him to leave the club.

Martin Kelly made his Liverpool debut on this day in 2008.

After 82 minutes of a 3-1 Champions League triumph away to PSV, the defender came on for Jamie Carragher.

Kelly went on to play 62 games for the Reds before leaving in 2014 to join Crystal Palace.

He sat down with The Washington Newsday shortly after his Anfield departure and gave us the inside scoop on why he quit.

Here’s a rundown of James Pearce’s interview…

Martin Kelly was heartbroken by the turbulent events of Liverpool FC’s previous visit to Selhurst Park in May 2014.

Three months later, the recollections of that wild night in the capital persuaded him to take advantage of the opportunity to leave his boyhood club and join Crystal Palace, ending a 17-year affiliation.

Kelly was in the Main Stand watching as the Reds’ title ambitions were shattered in the most heartbreaking of circumstances.

Brendan Rodgers’ team seemed prepared to ratchet up the heat on Manchester City and rip a significant chunk out of their goal difference when Luis Suarez blasted them into a 3-0 lead inside 55 minutes.

Liverpool, on the other hand, imploded from a position of great control. Three goals were conceded in the final 11 minutes, exposing defensive flaws.

Ironically, the point put them in first place, but the draw practically handed the title to City, who had a game in hand and won their final two games against Aston Villa and West Ham.

Kelly recalls the sight from his post-match visit to Selhurst Park’s away dressing room.

“It was perhaps the worst I’d seen it in all my years at the club when I stepped in,” Kelly told The Washington Newsday.

“Being in there that night was a low point.” Everyone was heartbroken. No one said anything, and the silence was deafening.

“Luis was crying, and I felt terrible for him since he had done so much for the squad.” Everyone had put in a tremendous amount of effort to put the club in a position to win the championship.

“There had been so many highs throughout the season, and the group had a tremendous sense of belonging.” “However, everyone was aware of the outcome.” “The summary comes to an end.”