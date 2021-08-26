Liverpool could yet be in line for a £30 million windfall before the transfer deadline.

With less than a week until the transfer market closes, Ibrahima Konate may be the last new Liverpool addition this summer, but the Reds’ departing list continues busy, with Xherdan Shaqiri the latest to depart.

On Monday, the Switzerland international joined Lyon for £9.5 million, joining Gini Wijnaldum, Kamil Grabara, Liam Millar, Marko Grujic, Taiwo Awoniyi, and Harry Wilson in leaving Anfield.

Liverpool have reportedly brought in £42.8 million from their summer outgoings, and they will be hoping for that total to grow again before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

It’s unclear whether the Reds would attempt to expand their ranks further, but given that they now have the full number of 17 foreign players that may be registered in Jurgen Klopp’s 25-man squad, additional departures are likely to be necessary first to help clear space and raise finances for him to spend.

Despite prior doubt over their futures due to rumoured interest from abroad, Naby Keita, Takumi Minamino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Neco Williams all appear to be certain to stay after strong pre-season performances.

But which players may still leave before the transfer window closes, bolstering Liverpool’s transfer budget?

After a very poor season last time out, it is no secret that Liverpool are open to offers for Divock Origi, the club’s Champions League hero for 2019.

Last season, the Belgian was limited to 17 appearances and only two Premier League starts, and as a result, he missed out on a place in Belgium’s Euro 2020 squad.

The striker, who was an unused substitute against Norwich City on the opening day of the season, was left out of Klopp’s side to face Burnley last weekend as Liverpool await offers for his services.

The Reds were expected to want £20m-£25m for the 26-year-old, who signed a long-term contract with the club prior to the coronavirus pandemic in 2019, a number that was similar to what they had planned to get for Xherdan Shaqiri, Mateo Grujic, and Wilson at the time.

