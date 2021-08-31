Liverpool could sign four wildcard players before the transfer deadline.

With the transfer window coming to a conclusion, there is still a potential that Liverpool will make some surprise additions before the deadline.

After bringing in Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig to shore up the defense and discovering Harvey Elliott as a centre midfielder, Xherdan Shaqiri’s departure has created a hole in the Reds’ attack.

The age profiles of Liverpool’s attackers imply that a younger wide player could be next on sporting director Michael Edwards’ recruitment list, despite the club’s legendary front three and relatively recent addition Diogo Jota continuing to fire.

Before the end of the month, the club could levy a late fee for the following four possibilities.

Traore’s particular skillset would set him apart from Liverpool’s other forwards, allowing the Wolves winger to assist the Reds diversify their attacking style.

Nuno Espirito Santo developed his terrifying pace and strength to the point where the ex-Barcelona academy graduate has become a regular of the Spanish national team setup, representing Luis Enrique’s side at Euro 2020.

Though his form fell last season, the 25-year-old scored 18 goals and assisted 18 times in all competitions this season, helping the West Midlands club reach the Europa League quarter-finals.

Traore, who was previously associated with the Reds, has been linked with the club again this summer, and Jurgen Klopp may see Traore as an excellent plan B if Liverpool needs to find a different approach to occupy opposing defenses.

The Sampdoria midfielder was one of the standout players at Euro 2020, putting himself on the radar of every top club, including Liverpool, according to reports.

Damsgaard is the youngest player on this list, as well as the most versatile, at 21 years old. Last season, he played on both flanks, in center midfield, as an attacking midfielder, and as a second striker under Claudio Ranieri’s coaching.

Despite only scoring two goals and providing four assists in his first season in Serie A after joining from Nordsjaelland, his early international record for Denmark suggests that his skill has a long way to go.