Liverpool could sign five ‘available’ players before the transfer deadline.

With less than a week until the transfer season closes, clubs all around Europe are scrambling to conclude any last-minute business before the deadline on Tuesday.

However, for some teams, moving players on is still a top priority in order to raise revenue and clear wage liabilities.

That is the situation with Barcelona, whose financial difficulties have been well-publicized this summer, with the actual depth of their debt revealed by Lionel Messi’s surprising departure to Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG must accommodate Messi’s high pay and are willing to sell a few players in order to do so.

Lyon, who recently bought Xherdan Shaqiri from Liverpool, are also rumored to be eager to offload some of their top players before the transfer window closes.

Here are five players that could be available for transfer and could be a good alternative to the big-name stars who have dominated the news this summer.

This summer, speculation about Aouar has returned, and it isn’t the first time the player’s name has been mentioned as a possible Liverpool target.

Last week, RMC Sport claimed, through Get French Football News, that the midfielder was one of the players Lyon was looking to move this summer in order to address “attitude problems” in the dressing room.

Aouar is a Lyon academy product, and while he has previously commanded a high cost, the club has reportedly reduced their asking price to roughly £25 million this summer.

The figures show he’d be a good addition for Liverpool at the stated fee if they decide to make a move.

The player, though, is in high demand, with Tottenham Hotspur supposedly being the most recent team to express an interest.

PSG only signed Rafinha a year ago, and they may be eager to offload him to free up funds following the signing of Messi.

Last season, he made 35 appearances for the French club in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists.

Rafinha, who is also a midfielder, may be a suitable replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, and he is also the brother of current Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara.

Both players came via Barcelona’s youth system, and while Thiago spent the majority of his career at Bayern Munich before joining Merseyside last summer, Rafinha had a couple of loan appearances. “The summary has come to an end.”