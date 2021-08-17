Liverpool could lose four crucial players when Ben Davies finally speaks out about his desire to leave the club.

In the worst-case scenario, four of Liverpool’s key players might miss the rest of the season next month due to a FIFA rule change.

Because of the epidemic, previous rules allowed clubs to block players from being discharged from international service due to travel constraints.

The interim rule was lifted earlier this year, and the upcoming international break could provide Jurgen Klopp considerable selection problems.

Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino, Fabinho, and Mohamed Salah could all miss the Reds’ match against Leeds United because their World Cup qualifiers are scheduled to take place in nations on the UK government’s red list.

The athletes would have to isolate for 10 days if they returned under the current guidelines.

Ben Davies, a Liverpool defender, has joined Sheffield United on loan, just over six months after arriving at Anfield.

After Joel Matip was added to the Reds’ extensive long-term injured list last season, Davies was a last-minute signing in the January transfer window.

Under Jurgen Klopp, the former Preston North End player has yet to make a first-team appearance, but his return to the Championship could provide him with some much-needed playing time.

“It (joining Liverpool) was a move that you could never turn down, it was incredibly exciting,” Davies said on the Sheffield United website.

“So I’ve had a good six months or so, but the most important thing for any footballer is to play football.”

Celtic were interested in recruiting the 26-year-old ahead of his move to Liverpool, and they were one of several clubs interested in signing him this summer.

Bournemouth and Burnley were also said to be interested in the player, but the Blades won the battle to sign him.

