Liverpool continues to be a source of concern for Man City, as Jurgen Klopp’s experiment yields unsatisfactory results.

Steven Gerrard’s homecoming to Anfield has been the topic of conversation for the past week.

Much was made of how he would handle his welcome and whether or not his emotions would get the best of him. Gerrard, I believe, handled things well and in the manner that Liverpool fans would have anticipated.

It was nice to win three points, and if we had played Villa three or four weeks ago, the scoreboard would have been different – maybe three or four goals. Gerrard has instilled faith in them, and they are giving it their all for him.

Chelsea, Manchester City, and Liverpool all needed penalties to win during the weekend, and there isn’t much of a difference between the teams.

If we compare this Liverpool team to the one that won the league two years ago, we can see that this one has two years more experience and that the players have probably improved: Trent, Robbo, Mo, and Fabinho. Those four, in particular, have made outstanding development.

It’s extremely comparable in terms of the actual football. I believe we caught opponents off guard during the 2019/20 season because they had no idea what we were up to, however they can now better prepare because they know how we will play.

I believe it was just one of those days against Villa when it was difficult, and it was just a coincidence that all three teams needed penalties on the same day.

We should have been out of sight; City got lucky with the Wolves sending off and might have missed a few points, while Chelsea needed two penalties. We’re three incredibly talented teams in various ways, and it’ll be a nail-biter to the finish.

Since the beginning of the season, I’ve predicted that whomever finishes ahead of Manchester City will win the Premier League. City might take it away from us if they go out and purchase a striker in January, which would be extremely detrimental to us. They’re now in first place despite the absence of a world-class forward. Gabriel Jesus is fine, but there is no one else.

It’s still in our possession. “Summary concludes.” We have to play both Man City and Chelsea on the road.