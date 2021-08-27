Liverpool completes the signing of an attacking midfielder “who has a lot of goals.”

Liverpool’s newest young signing is expected to contribute a large number of goals to the team.

Newcastle United’s Bobby Clark has joined the Liverpool Academy, the club announced on Thursday.

After completing his transition from the Magpies, the 16-year-old is ready to join the Reds’ renowned youth set-up.

Clark’s official move to Anfield was not unexpected, as he had already arrived in Merseyside earlier this summer.

According to Liverpool Offside, the teen phenom was already registered as a Liverpool player but was barred from practising with the club’s minor squads until the transfer was completed.

Clark will initially join Marc Bridge-Under-18s Wilkinson’s group, where he will be joined by Reds teenagers looking for a first-team call-up, according to the report.

Clark posted on Instagram, “I’m over the moon to have signed with this fantastic club [Liverpool].”

“I’m excited to see what we can accomplish together!”

Prior to Clark’s move to Liverpool, a number of English Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur, were keeping tabs on his progress.

Clark was formerly touted as Newcastle’s “best potential” and is now described as “another highly promising prospect” in Liverpool’s junior system, according to the article.

What’s more, Clark, the son of former Newcastle fan favorite Lee, was described as a “Number 10” and a player “who comes with plenty of goals, pace, and flair” in his BBC video last year.

Despite the fact that Liverpool’s move for Clark shows the club is grooming another attacking star, Jurgen Klopp was pleased with his four-man attack of Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah.

“Unless something happens,” Klopp says, he doesn’t see the need to bring in more talent.

“Changes must be made from time to time, but there must be room to do so. We don’t want any more players in the game. It’s pointless to recruit additional players unless something happens,” Klopp explained. “Everyone expects several player additions, but let’s take a look at the squad first. Are you in the market for a new fullback? A new goalkeeper, perhaps? We already have some good players.”

"We have experienced players in midfield, as well as exciting young youngsters like Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones," he continued. "[Sadio] Mané, [Roberto] Firmino, [Mohamed] Salah, [Diogo] Jota, [Xherdan] Shaqiri, [Takumi] Minamino, and [Divock] Origi are the attackers. You will have to pay a lot of money if you want to buy such athletes. We are not obligated to do so.