Liverpool committed a £11 million transfer blunder, but Nat Phillips can correct it.

The Liverpool FC social media accounts are always glad to honor the club’s former players, as they did on Monday when they wished Alberto Moreno and Dejan Lovren happy birthdays.

It’s safe to assume that neither player was a fan favorite on Merseyside during their tenure there. In fact, many fans believe that is an understatement.

Both players were prone to making errors, which resulted in the Reds conceding goals on a regular basis. Many people blamed Moreno for Liverpool’s collapse in the second half of the 2016 Europa League final, and the following season, when midfielder James Milner was asked to take his place at left-back, he scarcely played.

Lovren struggled in his debut season with the Reds, and he never managed to win over many Kopites in the five years that followed.

In 2014/15, the Croatian made the joint-most Opta-defined defensive errors in the Premier League, so it’s understandable that fans were apprehensive when his name appeared on the squad sheet.

However, memories can be selective and subject to confirmation bias. Defenders and goalkeepers make a lot of mistakes, especially when they lead to goals, but they also play a lot of games where they do well and the side holds a clean sheet.

Any suggestion of an error, however, will be met with cries of “here we go again” (with added expletives, most likely).

This situation is perfectly shown by Lovren’s final season with Liverpool. His last appearance for the club came in a 3-0 loss at Vicarage Road, just before the first lockdown. He had a bad game, with Troy Deeney dominating him as he did in previous encounters.

However, it was Lovren’s ninth league start in what would turn out to be the Reds’ title-winning season, and they had won the previous eight.

And not just a few little victories here and there during the season, but a series of big wins in the autumn as Liverpool began to cement their status as the champions-elect.

Among the outstanding games were dramatic late victories against Leicester City and Aston Villa, a come-from-behind victory over Tottenham Hotspur, and, perhaps most importantly, the. The summary comes to a close.