Liverpool City Council has a hand in this. Everton and Liverpool have seen an increase in attendance ahead of the new season.

The Liverpool Ground Safety Advisory Group has given Everton and Liverpool a big boost ahead of the start of the new season.

For the start of the 2021/22 season, the committee recommends that both Anfield and Goodison Park be restored to “nearly full capacity.”

On Monday evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicated that he was moving on with plans to proceed to step four of his road map to get out of the Covid restrictions.

Restrictions on how many people can attend large events, such as football games, will be lifted as part of step four.

The Blues welcomed 6,500 fans back to Goodison Park for the match against Wolves in April, which turned out to be Carlo Ancelotti’s final home game as manager.

While Liverpool welcomed back 10,000 fans through the turnstiles at Anfield for their final game of the season against Crystal Palace.

And now the council has announced that, subject to Premier League regulations and the most recent Government Covid rules on huge events, both stadiums will be “almost full capacity” for the start of the new season.

Everton will open their Premier League campaign against Southampton at Goodison Park on Saturday, August 14, followed by a trip to Leeds United the following week.

And just today, the club announced that over 30,000 season ticket holders who had signed up for the canceled 2020/21 season have been rebooked for the 2021/22 season, a renewal rate of over 98 percent.

While Liverpool will travel to Norwich City on the opening day of the season on August 14, their first home game at Anfield will be against Burnley a week later.

All tickets will be digital, with tickets being downloaded onto fans’ phones via Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, according to the club.

