Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson sends Maxi Rodriguez a retirement message, saying, “You’ll never walk alone.”

After playing the final game of his football career, former Liverpool hero Maxi Rodriguez received a message from Jordan Henderson.

The Argentine announced his retirement in November, after an illustrious career that began in 1999, and he played his final game for Newell’s Old Boys on Tuesday morning.

During his time with Liverpool, Rodriguez, who joined in January 2010, became a fan favorite.

During the 2011/12 season, Henderson and Rodriguez were teammates, and the current Liverpool manager sent the 40-year-old a video message thanking him on his achievements in the game.

“Hi Maxi, it’s Jordan,” he said in a video published by the Newell’s Old Boys Twitter account. According to what I’ve heard, you’ve decided to retire from football.

“I just wanted to give you a quick note to congratulate you on an incredible career.”

“It was a pleasure to work and play with you at Liverpool, and I wish you nothing but the best in the future.”

“Take care, mate, and keep in mind that you’ll never be alone.”

Rodriguez was given a spectacular send-off as he walked off the field on 58 minutes, with players from both teams cheering him and fireworks being let off around the stadium.

Another former Liverpool teammate, Luis Suarez, came to Twitter to express his admiration for Rodriguez, calling his retirement “a fantastic day for all the people who love football.”

Rodriguez made 73 appearances for Liverpool and was instrumental in helping the Reds win the League Cup in 2012, scoring in the quarter-final against Chelsea.

He began his career with Newell’s before playing for Espanyol and Atletico Madrid in La Liga for eight years.

He returned to Newell’s after leaving Liverpool in 2012, temporarily playing for Penarol in Uruguay before finishing his career with his boyhood club.