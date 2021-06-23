Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson admits to being a wind-up as he ignores Andy Robertson.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson confesses that when he was told he had been awarded an MBE, he thought it was a joke.

Henderson was recognized for his athletic accomplishments as well as his leadership role in the founding of Players Together, a nonprofit group that supported NHS good causes during the first coronavirus pandemic lockdown last spring.

The 30-year-old has led Liverpool to Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup titles in the last two years.

However, the midfielder, who is now with England’s squad preparing for their Euro 2020 encounter against Scotland on Friday at Wembley, confessed that when the news of his honor was announced last week, he didn’t believe it.

“It was strange,” he said. “I thought it was a hoax at first; all you get is an email, and I wasn’t sure if it was genuine.

“It was a tremendous pleasure to be informed that I would be receiving one. The charity part of it was a huge event with all of the Premier League captains and representatives, especially given the reason behind it. There was football, but the charity aspect was incredible, especially with all of the Premier League leaders and representatives.

“What we achieved was exceptional, and we are all really proud of it. Receiving it on their behalf was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Henderson was an unused replacement in England’s Group D opening against Croatia last Sunday, and he’ll probably start against Scotland as well.

He also stated why he is avoiding Andy Robertson, a Liverpool teammate who will lead the visitors out at Wembley.

“Before the game, you don’t really communicate much,” commented. Henderson “I’m not going to talk to him right now until after the game.

“You don’t think about it when you’re on the field. You simply play and go about your business. After that, regardless matter the outcome, you’ll speak.”

Of the forthcoming game, Henderson said to the Lions' Den Connected by EE: "Very excited. It's a massive match. I've played in it before and it is a massive, massive game.