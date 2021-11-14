The Washington Newsday

Liverpool can re-create a £75 million transaction by accelerating their summer transfer strategy.

0
By on Sports

Liverpool can re-create a £75 million transaction by accelerating their summer transfer strategy.

Liverpool Football Club had a momentous day on Wednesday, December 27, 2017.

The arrival of Virgil van Dijk from Southampton was eventually announced after months of speculation and a public apology. It was a day that many Kopites had been looking forward to since the rumors began.

It was a transfer that rocked the football world. It was unheard of for Liverpool to pay £75 million for a single player.

Jurgen Klopp must have known for a long time that his center-back position was in serious need of improvement. Since his arrival at Anfield, it had been Liverpool’s Achilles’ heel, and he was eager to correct it as quickly as possible.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.