Liverpool can re-create a £75 million transaction by accelerating their summer transfer strategy.

Liverpool Football Club had a momentous day on Wednesday, December 27, 2017.

The arrival of Virgil van Dijk from Southampton was eventually announced after months of speculation and a public apology. It was a day that many Kopites had been looking forward to since the rumors began.

It was a transfer that rocked the football world. It was unheard of for Liverpool to pay £75 million for a single player.

Jurgen Klopp must have known for a long time that his center-back position was in serious need of improvement. Since his arrival at Anfield, it had been Liverpool’s Achilles’ heel, and he was eager to correct it as quickly as possible.