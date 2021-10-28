Liverpool can embrace the unwanted and pose a question to Man City.

Under Jurgen Klopp, the League Cup has not always been Liverpool’s closest companion.

Aside from a run to the 2016 final, which came just a few months into the German’s tenure at Anfield, it’s been largely forgotten in favor of the game’s more prestigious titles.

A string of disappointing draws, mostly against Premier League opponents like as Arsenal, Chelsea, and Leicester, hasn’t helped matters, but English football’s secondary cup has always rated at the bottom of Klopp’s priorities list.

When the Premier League and Champions League are demanded, there is no guilt in that.

But, after a 2-0 win at Deepdale that advanced them to the last eight without overworking his key players, perhaps the focus can shift slightly to a more prolonged push?

After all, the League Cup, with its mid-season climax, has always been considered as a springboard for larger and better things to come.

Just ask Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

‘If Liverpool’s triumph over Atletico was filthy, then their victory over Preston was revolting.’

In Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Preston, Minamino and Adrian stand out.

After Divock Origi’s score against Preston, Liverpool fans say the same thing about him.

Their penalty shootout loss to West Ham brings an end to a four-year reign in which they drew level with Liverpool as the club’s most successful team.

A total of 16 cups have been shared equally between the two, however Liverpool’s last success in the competition was in 2012.

Guardiola has won it four times in a row, which, while highlighting the depth of quality at his disposal, also demonstrates how important it is to the Catalan and his staff.

So, why wouldn’t Liverpool take it seriously as well? After all, there’s a new record to be broken right now.

As Klopp assesses the remaining eight, he will have complete faith in those on the periphery to go even further, as a third semi-final under his watch is now a possibility.

The Carabao Cup stands in stark contrast to the tense and exhausting components at the top level, with its insignificance in the big scheme of things.

Instead,. “The summary has come to an end.”