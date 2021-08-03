Liverpool can continue their tradition of winning on the first day of the season against Norwich.

When Liverpool kicks off their Premier League season on August 14, they will be hoping to continue their amazing scoring streak.

On the opening day of the season, Jurgen Klopp’s side will face Norwich City and will be looking to get off to a solid start in what is expected to be a difficult campaign.

The Reds have won all three of their previous opening day matches, defeating Leeds United, Norwich City, and West Ham United to earn three points on each occasion.

Under Klopp, Liverpool has a reputation of getting off to a strong start each season, scoring a lot of goals in the process.

In fact, in each of the last five seasons, the Reds have scored three or more goals in their first league encounter.

This remarkable streak began against Arsenal in the 2016/17 season, when the Reds won a thrilling 4-3 triumph.

A remarkable day at the Emirates Stadium was marked by a Philippe Coutinho double and goals from Adam Lallana and Sadio Mane, creating scenes of ecstasy in the away end.

The Reds earned a share of the spoils in an equally thrilling 3-3 draw against Watford the following season.

Mohamed Salah scored his first goal for the club, while Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane also found the back of the net.

Watford defender Miguel Britos bundled over the line in stoppage time to deny the Reds all three points, causing late fury.

The next team to be punished by Liverpool’s free-scoring attackers was West Ham, with Salah, Mane (2), and Daniel Sturridge all scoring at Anfield.

The Hammers had no answer to Liverpool’s offensive approach and were soundly thrashed.

Klopp’s squad scored four more goals in the first match of the club’s title-winning season in 2019/20.

Newly-promoted A Grant Hanley own goal gave the Reds an early lead, but Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Divock Origi led Liverpool to a 4-1 victory.

Last season, Leeds United experienced a similar fate as Liverpool continued to show their ruthlessness in the final third.

Salah’s hat-trick and a Van Dijk header were just enough to beat Marcelo Bielsa’s side, who added three goals of their own to add to the pressure. “The summary has come to an end.”