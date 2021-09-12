Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has released an injury update for Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has issued an injury update on midfielder Harvey Elliott, who suffered a catastrophic injury against Leeds United.

After a powerful challenge from Leeds defender Pascal Struijk in midfield, the 18-year-old was stretchered off in the 63rd minute of the encounter.

Liverpool players, as well as Klopp, showed their displeasure with the challenge almost immediately after seeing it.

After the Reds’ 3-0 triumph at Elland Road, Klopp said of Elliott’s injury to Sky Sports: “It’s a nasty injury.” Ankle. I heard it had become dislocated; we could reattach it. We must now wait for him in the hospital.

“He played a tremendous game and is an incredible player once again. But now he’s free.

“Do I want a young lad to have that kind of experience so early in his career?” No. But that is the case, and we must be present. We’ll play football without him, but we’ll also be waiting for him. He is, without a doubt, a world-class player.

“When I saw the scenario, I noticed his foot wasn’t in the appropriate location. That’s why we were all taken aback. That is all there is to it.”

Elliott wasted no time in informing Liverpool fans about his injuries and reaching out to them on social media.

“Many thanks for the messages! The path to healing. YNWA,” he captioned a photo on Instagram.