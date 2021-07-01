Liverpool assistant defends Ibrahima Konate’s injury record as “world-class.”

After missing “a lot of games” due to injury earlier in his career, Liverpool assistant manager Peter Krawietz is “convinced” that Ibrahima Konate can develop into a world-class defender.

In May, Konate became the club’s first summer signing, joining on a permanent basis from RB Leipzig in Germany.

After the club settled his £36 million release clause with the Bundesliga club, the Frenchman signed a five-year contract at Anfield.

The move of the centre-back from RB Leipzig was finalized on Thursday, and he is expected to join the Reds for the first time on Monday, July 12.

Konate’s addition to the club will provide much-needed depth to a defensive unit at Anfield that was plagued by major and long-term injuries last season.

Last season, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip all sustained season-ending injuries at various points during the campaign, while Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak also missed the last month.

And Krawietz has detailed why the Reds signed the 22-year-old and how the club’s coaching staff plans to turn him into one of the top players in the world.

“We see him as having the ability to develop into a world-class centre-half. Of course, we want that,” he told Liverpoolfc.com.

“He is still a young player, but he has a lot of experience. He spent a few years in the German Bundesliga and on the national teams of France.

“His qualities are self-evident. He’s a smart centre-back, and he’s got the physical stature to be a real centre-back when it comes to defending.

“In England, we all know what they need to offer to the team: they need to be tall, quick, and strong in the air, and it’s always crucial for us to make sure they fit into our tactical profile. We see all of these attributes in him.

“He was well-educated in defense in Leipzig, and we saw that he will be able to pick up all the intricacies we require from our center-halves.

“He’s also very, very relaxed. The summary comes to a close.