Liverpool are without four players in training as a result of Robert Lewandowski’s transfer request.

Liverpool’s preparations for Saturday’s match against Burnley resumed on Thursday at their Kirkby training base, although there were four noteworthy absences.

As manager Jurgen Klopp put his players through their paces, midfielders James Milner and Fabinho, who both played a part in the Reds’ 3-0 success against Norwich last week, were not included.

Although it is understood that Liverpool is unconcerned by their absence.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Ben Woodburn were also absent, despite recent reports linking them with moves away from Anfield.

Lyon, which made an offer for Xherdan Shaqiri early last week, was interested in the Swiss international, but they were far short of Liverpool’s asking price.

Woodburn, on the other hand, is expected to stay in the United Kingdom after a prospective loan move to Scottish club Hearts made headlines this week.

Liverpool, on the other hand, received a triple boost with the return of three crucial players.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski’s future with the Bundesliga club has been called into question this week, with Sky Sports reporting that he wants a “new challenge.”

This piqued the curiosity of Liverpool fans, who believe the club should go “all over him” because he would convert them into “title favorites.”

“Despite being 32, this is a player who can definitely play for a few seasons,” another supporter tweeted. Goals that are certain. It has a huge impact on the team. How much money could they possibly raise?”

Klopp is familiar with Lewandowski from his time at Borussia Dortmund, where he worked with the Poland international.

Bayern Munich are anxious to keep hold of the 32-year-old, who scored 41 league goals in 29 appearances last season, and have apparently set a £110 million price tag on him.

