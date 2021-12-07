Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to recruit Jude Bellingham, an American wonderkid who is also on the radar.

Liverpool is in action tonight in the Champions League, as they travel to the San Siro for their last group encounter.

Although qualification and first place were secured weeks ago, AC Milan can advance to the last 16 with a win versus Liverpool.

Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson have not made the trip to Italy, although Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are both expected to start.

As the January transfer window approaches, Liverpool may consider bringing in reinforcements in order to capture their eighth European title.

Midfielder Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool are reportedly trying to take advantage of their Premier League opponents’ fascination with Bellingham’s teammate Erling Haaland, who has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp is said to have identified the 18-year-old as a talent capable of transforming the midfield.

The German is said to be unconcerned with Bellingham’s price, despite the fact that his former team is expected to demand £90 million to triple their investment.

The Washington Newsday earlier reported that the Reds had expressed interest in Bellingham, but it is unclear whether they will make a move.

FC Dallas striker Ricardo Pepi.

Pepi, an American wonderkid, is being followed by a number of clubs across Europe, including Liverpool, according to reports.

The 18-year-old has stormed into the spotlight in the MLS with FC Dallas, scoring 13 goals this season. He is widely regarded as the United States’ number nine for the next decade.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, and Bayern Munich are reportedly keeping an eye on Pepi.

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips.

Former England captain Paul Robinson believes Liverpool would let Nat Phillips depart before Joe Gomez, despite West Ham’s desire.

After Angelo Ogbonna suffered an ACL injury and Kurt Zouma also suffered an injury, the Hammers are low on defenders.

Phillips was given a new deal at Anfield in the summer for his heroics last season, but he hasn't played since.