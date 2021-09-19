Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing an ex-Manchester City midfielder.

Adrian Bernabe, who was able to play for Manchester City despite a crowded roster, is now trying to make an impression with Parma Calcio. His move to Stadio Ennio Tardini, however, could be short-lived, as many teams are reportedly interested in the 20-year-old midfielder.

According to Bernabeu Digital, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain are among the teams keeping an eye on Bernabe. This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

Despite Pep Guardiola’s talented lineup, the fact that the Spanish soccer player managed to play in five games under him could be significant to scouts. Bernabe is also regarded as one of Italy’s “great diamonds,” according to the article, implying that the number of clubs interested in the 20-year-old may increase.

It should be noted that the Spaniard has yet to play for Parma. This raises the possibility that Parma will be a stopover on the way to another move in the next transfer window.

Aside from the three teams named, the article claims that Liverpool FC is another team interested in obtaining Bernabe. The Reds are said to be interested in him, and that interest could expand if he is given the opportunity to play for Parma.

Given that Liverpool appears to be concentrating on bringing in young players, Bernabe is a logical target. Bobby Clark (from Newcastle) and Kaide Gordon are among the young talents the Reds have signed thus far (from Derby).

Apart from that, Liverpool has generated its own crop of talented young players. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones are among those who have risen to the challenge of making their mark in Europe.

The same thing might happen to Bernabe if the Reds make a bid for the young Spaniard.

If Liverpool manages to snare him and unleash his full potential, it might leave Manchester City scratching their heads.

Manchester City was held to a goalless draw by Southampton on Saturday. According to the BBC, Guardiola felt bad because his players failed to put on a show in front of 52,698 supporters at Etihad Stadium.

“[Fans] come to see a show or a game.] When it doesn’t, I feel a little bad because we didn’t play well,” Guardiola stated after the game.

