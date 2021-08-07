Liverpool are ready to sign a Newcastle United winger, with Danny Ings potentially assisting in the £60 million deal.

Liverpool are close to completing the acquisition of highly-rated Newcastle winger Bobby Clarke, who is presently on Merseyside awaiting a decision.

Last month, The Washington Newsday reported that terms for the 16-year-transfer old’s had been agreed upon, pending the completion of the final formalities.

Clarke has progressed quickly through the Toons junior system in recent years, making his under-18s debut at the tender age of 14.

Before becoming a Red, the England youth international is acclimating to his new surroundings.

Liverpool expects to complete the purchase in the coming days as they seek to enhance their academy with some of the greatest talent in the country.

The complete story may be found here.

With Villa now enjoying a plethora of offensive alternatives, Danny Ings’ surprising move to Aston Villa this week could help Jurgen Klopp secure a move for Ollie Watkins.

Despite the loss of Jack Grealish, Villa’s attacking lines appear to be somewhat dangerous moving into the next season, with Watkins, Bertrand Traore, Anwar El Ghazi, Trezeguet, and Wesley already on the books.

Last season, Watkins drew Klopp’s notice when the Midlands team thrashed Liverpool 7-2.

“They’re pretty good,” says the narrator. Klopp reflected on Watkins’ hat-trick against his side at Villa Park ahead of their return match at Anfield in April, saying, “Good set-up, made some good acquisitions, (like) Watkins.”

“I recall a number of players scoring a hat-trick on that night. Everyone seemed to have a hat-trick. But, in general, I believe it was a very good time for Aston Villa.

“You need these kinds of situations as a player. Ollie is an incredibly gifted striker.”

With a number of qualities that appeal to Klopp, it’s no wonder that Liverpool are keeping an eye on Watkins’ progress at Villa and have been linked with a move.

The complete story may be found here.