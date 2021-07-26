Liverpool are preparing to trade Xherdan Shaqiri after Jurgen Klopp’s pre-season experiment.

With Xherdan Shaqiri’s announcement that he wants to leave Liverpool this summer, one of the more odd Liverpool careers in recent memory is nearing its end.

On the surface, three seasons, 63 appearances, eight goals, and medals in the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, and UEFA Super Cup appear to be a tremendous accomplishment.

However, both the player and the supporters who have seen him play for the Reds would believe that he might have done more during his time at Anfield.

Due to relegation release provisions in his contract, Shaqiri appeared to be a wise signing when he arrived from Stoke in the summer of 2018 for just £13.5 million.

After earlier periods with Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, the forward had been the Potters’ star player for the past three years and had always wanted to return to the top end of the game.

And he soon won over fans of his new team, scored an overheard goal against bitter rivals Manchester United during a pre-season tour of the US.

During his first season, Shaqiri made 30 appearances and scored six goals, winning the Champions League for the second time.

Without a doubt, his most important contribution was an assist for Gini Wijnaldum’s header in the 4-0 semi-final win over Barcelona.

But the fact that he was able to play in that match only because of a rare injury to Mohamed Salah summed up how things would mostly play out for him at Liverpool.

Klopp never appeared sure that he should remain with a 4-2-3-1 style that could have suited him better, and the Swiss never felt like a logical substitute for his more fleet-footed colleague.

Shaqiri, too, was plagued by ailments, with his second season at the club mostly defined by a bothersome calf that refused to heal.

As a result of Klopp’s reluctance to mix things up in the face of fitness concerns across the squad, he only managed 231 minutes in all competition as the Premier League title was won, and only 829 minutes last time around.

Liverpool are willing to do so because of the lack of action. “The summary has come to an end.”