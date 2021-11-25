Liverpool are preparing for a potential meeting with Kylian Mbappe, with Michael Owen admitting that the defender is concerned.

For Thursday, November 25, here is your Liverpool morning digest.

Potential knockout opponents are evaluated.

Before their 2-0 win over Porto on Wednesday night, Liverpool had already secured their place in the Champions League knockout stages. However, a new round of fixtures has shed some light on who they might face next.

The big news from Wednesday’s fixtures was that Paris Saint-Germain, who fell 2-1 to Manchester City, will finish second in their group.

The Reds might be prepared to welcome Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar to Anfield as group winners.

Another runner-up is Sporting CP, and Jurgen Klopp’s side might be on their way to a number of other high-profile European teams.

The complete story may be found here, thanks to Theo Squires.

After the Porto match, Konate stated his dissatisfaction.

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen expressed his concern about Ibrahima Konate’s performance against Porto on Wednesday.

On the half-hour mark, the 22-year-old produced a number of errors that led to chances for the visitors, and he was given a yellow card.

While Liverpool went on to keep a clean sheet, Konate’s performance did not inspire confidence in the Anfield crowd, and Owen expressed concern about the defense at halftime.

“Konate makes me a little nervous,” he admitted. “He presses a little bit, he comes in and wants to mark men, and he gets done in behind a lot of the time.”

“We missed one or two off the reel where we could’ve demonstrated where people are going in behind him a couple of times there, so I think they just have to be careful without [Virgil] Van Dijk there.”

The complete story may be found here, thanks to Hannah Pinnock.