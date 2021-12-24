Liverpool are planning a move for ‘disappointed’ Real Madrid player Jude Bellingham, but the transaction isn’t’straightforward.’

Liverpool has advanced to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup and the round of 16 of the Champions League this season, putting them in contention for all four major championships.

The Reds are now three points behind the Premier League’s top spot and will begin their FA Cup campaign in early January.

Jurgen Klopp’s team is soaring and has their sights set on trophies, but a weakened squad has necessitated reinforcements.

As a result, we’ve compiled a list of all the most recent Liverpool transfer rumours from around the world.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham

The Athletic’s James Pearce

For quite some time, the England international has been linked with a move to Liverpool, and the links are only strengthening as the transfer season approaches.

Our former Liverpool FC journalist reported in a Liverpool transfer mailbag for The Athletic that’special talent’ Bellingham is ‘definitely highly acknowledged by senior levels at Anfield.’

However, James stated that a deal with Borussia Dortmund would be ‘difficult’ and that the Reds would have to break their transfer record, with a sum of £90 million being suggested.

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga

The National

The midfielder is considered one of football’s brightest prospects, and Real Madrid won the race to recruit him last summer.

Camavinga played 90 minutes in Madrid’s most recent game, but only 62 minutes in the previous six, leaving the youngster’very dissatisfied.’

Jurgen Klopp is said to be interested in signing the Frenchman for €45 million, according to the article.

Porto winger Luis Diaz

The New York Times

If Mohamed Salah is to sign a new deal at Liverpool, he is said to want reinforcements, and Diaz is a name that has been connected with a move to Anfield.

The salary of the Porto wide player would be significantly lower than those of the Reds’ current stars, but he would bring a lot of skill to the team.