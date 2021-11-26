Liverpool are on the lookout for a move as an Aston Villa star’refuses to sign a contract.’

Carney Chukwuemeka of Aston Villa is reportedly refusing to sign a new contract with the club, putting England’s top teams on high alert.

The 18-year-old has decided his future lay outside of Villa Park, according to The Guardian, with Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United among the clubs interested.

According to the source, the midfielder has grown disillusioned with his lack of first-team opportunities at Villa and is concerned that the club would rely on experienced players and new arrivals at the detriment of young players.

Liverpool would face competition from Premier League opponents as well as European clubs such as Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund if they try to sign Chukwuemeka.

His current deal, which he signed last year, expires in 2023. The England youth international joined Villa’s academy from Northampton Town in 2016.

Earlier this year, Chukwuemeka shone in the FA Youth Cup final between Liverpool and Aston Villa.

In May, the Villains defeated the hosts 2-1, with Chukwuemeka controlling the game from midfield.

Chukwuemeka has chosen to represent England at U17, U18, and U19 level despite being eligible to represent three countries: England, Austria, and Nigeria.

Villa’s chief executive Christian Purslow described the player as the finest in the country in his age group when he was just 16, stating there was ‘absolutely no argument’ in the subject.

He’s only played five times for Villa thus far, three of which have been in the Premier League.

He made his senior debut against Tottenham at the close of last season, and his first league start came in August when Villa drew 1-1 with Brentford.