Liverpool are likely to receive a double boost following the acquisition of Alisson’s childhood hero.

When it was reported that Claudio Taffarel would be joining Liverpool as a goalie coach, it came as a shock.

After all, John Achterberg began his career with the club as an academy goalie coach in 2009 and has remained with the first squad since his promotion in 2011.

It’s unclear what the Brazilian’s appointment means for the Dutchman, who has been linked with a move to Fenerbahce, according to Turkish media reports.

While some may be surprised to see a new coach brought in, regardless of what it means for the former Tranmere man, Taffarel’s status in the game should benefit the Reds.

The 55-year-old, who won the World Cup with Brazil in 1994, is the current goalkeeping coach for the Brazilian national team and will stay his job despite joining Liverpool.

Alisson is thought to have played a key influence in Taffarel’s decision to transfer to Merseyside, and given their tight working relationship, it’s maybe not surprise that they’re now teaming up for both club and country.

And they’ve both been public about their admiration for each other in recent years, with the World Cup champion being one of Alisson’s childhood heroes.

“In soccer, my brother is my biggest inspiration. “I grew up watching him train and play, but I’ve always admired (Gianluigi) Buffon and Taffarel as well,” Alisson said in October 2018.

“They are, in my opinion, the best goalkeepers of all time.” I grew up listening to my father talk about Taffarel and what he did in the 1994 World Cup, as any good Brazilian would.

“I recall a little bit of the 1998 World Cup, so I saw his quality firsthand.” Now that I know him personally, I’ve realized that he’s an even better person than he was as a player, so he’s even more of a hero today than he was back then.” Taffarel, on the other hand, believes Liverpool’s number one is the best goalkeeper in the world.

When asked to make his decision in August 2020, he informed FIFA’s official website, “It’s Alisson.” “FIFA themselves. “Summary comes to a close.”