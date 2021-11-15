Liverpool are keeping an eye on Hwang Hee-chan as ‘transfer discussions’ over the £42 million midfielder begin.

Liverpool are presently in fourth place, four points behind leaders Chelsea, after the final international break until March.

Liverpool will have a frantic festive season once the international break is through, and the recruitment team will have targets in mind heading into the January transfer market.

Jurgen Klopp has had a very quiet summer, with Ibrahima Konate being the sole notable signing at Anfield, having signed a contract before the end of May.

Is it possible that there may be more Liverpool moves in the New Year sales? Here’s a round-up of some of the most recent titt conjecture from around the web.