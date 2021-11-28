Liverpool are keeping an eye on Barcelona defender Mohamed Salah, who has been identified as a ‘priority target’ for Real Madrid.

The January transfer window is rapidly approaching, and Liverpool has been connected with a number of prospective new signings.

The Reds’ only first-team signing during the summer window was Ibrahima Konate, while several others left on loan or on permanent deals.

Despite the fact that the transfer market is still open, Liverpool is said to be interested in a number of players.

Olympiacos midfielder Aguibou Camara.

Giannis Chorianopoulos is a sports journalist.

Liverpool sent scouts to witness the promising Camara in action for the Greek team against Fenerbahce in the Europa League, according to the report.

The Reds had previously been linked with a bid for the 20-year-old, with Juventus, AC Milan, and Brentford also rumored to be interested.

Camara, a Guinea international teammate of Naby Keita, began his career with French club Lille and is considered to be worth over £20 million.

Camara’s versatility allows him to play as a No.10 or as part of a front three, although being classified as a midfielder.

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.

ESPN is a sports network.

Liverpool is keeping an eye on Araujo’s contract status at Barcelona, according to the report.

The defender’s current contract expires in 2023, and the club is hoping to get him to sign a new agreement.

Initial talks over a contract extension, however, did not go as planned, according to the report, prompting clubs such as the Reds to express interest.

Chelsea and Manchester United are said to be interested in signing Araujo.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

Bernabeu Digital is a Spanish news outlet.

Salah has emerged as a prospective summer transfer target for Real Madrid, according to the report.

According to the report, the Liverpool star is a top target for the La Liga giants, with the club already in talks with the Egyptian’s representation about a possible transfer.

Salah’s contract at Anfield expires in 2023, and speculation about whether or not he will extend it has dominated headlines in recent weeks. “The summary has come to an end.”