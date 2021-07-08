Liverpool are keeping a careful eye on a potentially billion-dollar sale.

The Premier League and its member clubs celebrated a victory when they were able to keep the three existing domestic broadcasters – Sky, BT Sport, and Amazon – on the same terms for the next three years.

Liverpool and their rivals were concerned about the possibility of the rights being lowered as a result of the pandemic’s financial impact, especially after seeing what happened in other domestic leagues, such as France’s Ligue 1, where clubs were left in a huge financial hole after their bumper multi-year deal with Mediapro collapsed just months after it began.

However, the broadcasting triumvirate agreed to a new contract for domestic TV rights for the Premier League for the 2022-2025 cycle last month, with clubs receiving £31.8 million per season as part of their equal share, for a total of over £75 million per year for the combined rights.

The Premier League’s overall deal for combined rights has climbed from just over £1 billion to roughly £9 billion in the last 20 years, with international rights being valued nearly as much as domestic rights, bringing in £1.3 billion each season. The massive increase of the competition, as well as the inflated transfer prices and salaries, may be traced back to figures like these.

Although what happens in the international market isn’t yet fixed in stone, locking up the domestic arrangement on the same terms from 2022 to 2025 has been considered as a wise move.

The Premier League has historically used a three-year cycle for domestic and foreign rights, owing to European Union pressure to prevent possible new bidders from being locked out by long-term contracts. And the Premier League has requested broadcasters looking to take the rights for worldwide areas to submit both a three-year and six-year bids, in order to ensure they obtain at least what they had before and minimise the financial pain caused by the pandemic.

Last year, the Premier League sold a six-year package to the Nordic Entertainment Group for the rights to Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden, which was their first longer-term contract. The summary comes to a close.