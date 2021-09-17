Liverpool are interested in signing a former PSG striker who scored a hat-trick against Man City.

Liverpool was linked with a number of attacking players from throughout Europe during the summer transfer window.

Jarrod Bowen, Donyell Malen, and Harvey Barnes were mentioned as possible transfer targets for the Reds, but no deal was struck, much to the disappointment of many fans.

Jurgen Klopp will make do with what he has, with Divock Origi getting a rare start against AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Liverpool won the match by a score of three goals to two, with the Belgian striker playing a key role in his team’s success under the lights at Anfield.

However, ahead of the next several transfer windows, the club’s recruitment department will continue to look for offensive answers.

Liverpool scored three goals against Milan, and a possible answer to their attacking emptiness was played less than 30 miles away at the Etihad Stadium.

Christopher Nkunku scored a hat-trick against Pep Guardiola’s side, but his parent team, RB Leipzig, lost the match by a score of six to three.

Although there haven’t been many links between Liverpool and Nkunku over the years, the French attacker checks many of the boxes that scouts on Merseyside look for.

He’s 23 years old and reaching his prime, and he’s played a lot of minutes, having spent almost four years as a teenager with the Paris Saint-Germain first team before heading to the Bundesliga in 2019 for a cheaper price.

Since then, Nkunku has logged almost 4,000 minutes in the league, scoring 11 goals and assisting 19, indicating that he is more of a creator than a scorer, but he is capable of both.

Nkunku, a dynamic attacker, has played for Leipzig in a variety of positions, including central midfield, both sides, as a center forward, and as a no.10.

Furthermore, Liverpool has a strong association with Red Bull, having recently signed players such as Ibrahima Konate and Naby Keita, as well as Sadio Mane and Takumi Minamino, who spent time in Salzburg.

Because of the identical playing techniques employed, players who previously represented Red Bull can easily transition to Anfield and perform as expected.