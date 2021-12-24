Liverpool are interested in signing a $51 million midfielder who’regrets’ his decision to join Real Madrid, according to reports.

Liverpool FC is apparently interested in signing Eduardo Camavinga, a midfielder who is unhappy at Real Madrid owing to a lack of playing time.

Camavinga joined Real Madrid from Rennes in the summer of 2021 for $34 million and has a contract until 2027. Los Blancos value the Frenchman at $51 million due to the length of the contract. According to Catalan magazine El Nacional, Liverpool believe Camavinga fits “ideally” in Jurgen Klopp’s style of play and are willing to pay the asking amount for the midfielder.

Camavinga had a number of offers last summer, but he selected Real Madrid because Florentino Perez promised him more playing time, which has yet to materialize, leaving the young midfielder disappointed in Madrid.

According to soccer website Teamtalk, the 19-year-old Camavinga already has “regrets” about the decision he took ahead of the 2021-22 season and is “considering” an exit just months after his arrival because he wants to play where he is “assured” more playing time.

Camavinga is not part of Carlo Ancelotti’s first-choice midfield, which includes Toni Kroos, Casemiro, and Luka Modric. Furthermore, Fede Valverde is more often than not called off the bench ahead of Camavinga these days.

Camavinga has only played 13 of Real Madrid’s 16 La Liga games this season. While he has only made five league starts, he has only played the full 90 minutes twice in La Liga thus far.

Camavinga came off the bench to score in Real Madrid’s 5-2 victory over Celta Viga on his Real Madrid debut. His solitary goal this season has been that, and he has also supplied an assist, which came on his Champions League debut for Los Blancos.

Meanwhile, Liverpool consider Camavinga as a long-term replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, who departed Anfield for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer in the summer of 2021.

Liverpool did not immediately sign a replacement for the Dutchman, instead recalling Harvey Elliot from Blackburn Rovers on loan. Before suffering a devastating injury, the young player had began to make an impression in midfield at the start of the 2021-22 season.