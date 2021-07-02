Liverpool are getting closer to selling an £8 million striker who has never played a game.

Liverpool are getting closer to selling Taiwo Awoniyi, who has been courted by clubs all across Europe this summer.

Since joining the Reds in August 2015, Awoniyi has been loaned out seven times, spending time in Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

However, after finally obtaining a UK work permit, the £8 million forward will be eligible to make his long-awaited Liverpool debut next season.

However, with several teams fighting for his permanent contract, it is unlikely that Awoniyi would ever play for Jurgen Klopp.

According to the ECHO, Anderlecht, led by former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany, had a €5 million bid rejected earlier this summer.

Despite his desire, the player prefers to stay in the UK or continue in the German Bundesliga, where he has spent the previous two seasons.

Union Berlin and Mainz are interested after Awoniyi impressed during recent loan stints, however the latter’s attempts to secure a new temporary agreement were denied.

West Bromwich Albion are also interested, with Valerien Ismael, the club’s new manager, keeping eyes on the 23-year-old during his time at Barnsley.

Steven Gerrard, the manager of Rangers, is known to be a fan, albeit the Scottish champions’ need for striker reinforcements will be dictated by the uncertain future of Alfredo Morelos.

With so much interest in Awoniyi in the early days of the transfer market, it is unlikely that he will be a key part of Liverpool’s pre-season plans.