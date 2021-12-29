Liverpool are fuming at one other as Jurgen Klopp sends a warning to James Maddison.

The defeat at Leicester City dealt a serious blow to Liverpool’s Premier League title chances.

For the first time since April, the Reds failed to score in a 1-0 loss to the injury-plagued Foxes to close 2021.

With only half of the season remaining, Jurgen Klopp’s side is in danger of falling behind Manchester City at the top of the standings.

During the 90 minutes at the King Power Stadium, though, there was a lot that went unreported or beneath the radar.

It’s fair to say there was some discontent in Liverpool’s camp after they suffered a humiliating defeat thanks to a horrible, poor effort.

Jordan Henderson took umbrage at Kostas Tsimikas for not crossing into the correct area during the warm-up, which did not bode well for the contest.

After the game began, Henderson was the target of Joel Matip’s wrath after throwing a terrible pass to his teammate.

And it was Roberto Firmino who was in the firing line in injury time after coming in the path of Matip as the central defender attempted to score from a corner header. Unfortunately, it was one of those evenings.

Jurgen Klopp was not dissatisfied with the eventual result at the King Power Stadium.

And the Liverpool manager was kind enough to say a few words to a couple of Leicester City players.

When James Maddison was forced off the ground in the second half due to injury, Klopp was waiting on the touchline to give him a high five as he walked away.

After the final whistle, Klopp was seen giving an embrace to Foxes player Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who was overjoyed with the attention.

Alisson Becker didn’t have much to do during the game besides pull the ball out of the net after being defeated by Ademola Lookman for the game’s only goal.

Indeed, according to post-game data, the goalkeeper only touched the ball three times with his hands.

In the meantime, Leicester was squandering as much time as possible in order to secure their hard-earned three points.

Not least because, in the final quarter, Jamie Vardy, the ever-present 34-year-old, appeared to injure his hamstring but, having delivered the. “The summary has come to an end.”