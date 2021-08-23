Liverpool are expected to sign Saul Niguez, Raphinha, and five other players this summer.

With the exception of Ibrahima Konate, Liverpool has only made one signing this summer, focusing primarily on player retention, with a number of key players signing new long-term contracts.

So far, only Georginio Wijnaldum has left, with Ozan Kabak’s loan coming to an end and a number of players, notably Ben Davies, starting loan periods elsewhere.

Xherdan Shaqiri is the next player to leave, with a £9.5 million transfer to Lyon agreed in principle.

But how probable is it that Liverpool will add to their roster before the deadline on Tuesday?

The most recent transfer odds are available at SkyBet, and they make for interesting reading.

Of course, the Reds have just been associated with speculations and speculation this summer, but the players named below are the ones Liverpool is reportedly ‘most likely’ to sign…

Ismaila Sarr has been connected with Liverpool for a long time, with early rumors surfacing last summer.

Instead, the Reds signed Diogo Jota from Wolves, who has had a fantastic start to life on Merseyside, scoring in both league games so far this season against Norwich and Burnley.

Last week, it was reported that the winger told Watford that he wants to depart this summer, citing Liverpool as a potential suitor.

Contrary to popular belief, obtaining the Senegal international from the Hornets before the deadline next week would require “silly money.”

Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa had a tremendous season last season, and he drew the notice of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

The Merseyside club has been predicted to make a move for the forward due to the Reds manager’s admiration, and the Villans’ recent signing of Danny Ings has further added to the conjecture.

Despite the fact that Shaqiri’s impending exit will free up room in the team for a non-homegrown player, Watkins meets the homegrown criterion, allowing for more signings without the need to sell.

However, despite the fact that Ings’ arrival may limit Watkins’ starting possibilities, Dean Smith’s side has already unwillingly lost one of their biggest assets this window in Jack Grealish, it’s unlikely the club would want to offload another of its key talents with one eye on the future. “The summary has come to an end.”