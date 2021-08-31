Liverpool are expected to sign Ismaila Sarr, Yves Bissouma, and two other players on deadline day.

Liverpool are expected to enjoy a quiet end to the transfer window in terms of incomings, but bookmakers believe they will sign a handful of players on deadline day.

The summer transfer window shuts on Tuesday at 11 p.m., and while many of their rivals have made substantial signings, the Reds have only made one notable deal in Ibrahima Konate.

Liverpool would undoubtedly benefit from some midfield and attack reinforcements following the summer losses of Xherdan Shaqiri and Georginio Wijnaldum.

With that in mind, here are some players who are still considered contenders by bookies.

SkyBet’s odds were accurate as of 3 a.m. on August 31.

Sarr had already been linked with a move to Liverpool, and it’s easy to see how he’d fit into the Reds’ dynamic assault.

Despite Watford’s relegation last season, the winger remained with the club and was instrumental in their quick return to the Premier League. Sarr shined in Watford’s 3-2 win over Aston Villa on the season’s opening day, and despite the fact that they’ve lost both games since, he’s shown flashes of greatness in each.

Sarr, who is still developing at the age of 23, would be an excellent rotation option for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, reducing the physical strain on players like Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane.

If the Senegal international switches clubs on Tuesday, the Reds are the 7/4 favourites to sign him.

Following some outstanding performances last season, it was expected that Bissouma would be snapped up in this market by a European team.

However, he is still a Brighton player for the time being.

Bissouma possesses the energy and aggression to fit into a Liverpool midfield, and while working under Graham Potter at the Amex Stadium, he’s improved his technical components of his game.

Bissouma would tick a lot of boxes for the Reds, so it’s no surprise they’re the 5/2 favourites to sign him if he leaves his current club on Tuesday.

Sanches would appear to be a suitable replacement for Wijnaldum at Anfield, given his all-action style.

Sanches would appear to be a suitable replacement for Wijnaldum at Anfield, given his all-action style.

Sanches has had a difficult year since breaking onto the forefront at the 2016 European Championships, but he gave it his all during this summer's competition.