Liverpool are expected to profit handsomely from the £7.25 million trade.

Takumi Minamino’s future at Liverpool is in doubt, according to Mark Lawrenson.

This season, the Japanese midfielder has made 10 appearances in all competitions, but he is only a minor part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

Minamino is unlikely to start in Klopp’s three-man midfield in front of Jordan Henderson, Thiago, and Fabinho, and may have to settle for a supporting position if he wants to continue at Anfield.

Lawrenson, a former Liverpool defender, commended the 26-year-work old’s ethic but feels he will continue to struggle for playing time at the club.

“I’ve never seen somebody run as much as he does; he’s always running.” On LFC TV’s Preview Show, Lawrenson said, “Sometimes you think with him, just slow for a minute, chew the grass, and watch what’s going on around you.”

“He has all of the makings of a great player.” I’m not sure if he does it here or not.

“If the worst happens and they decide he isn’t going to make it, we are going to make a lot of money on him.”

Minamino joined Liverpool from Austrian club RB Salzburg in January of last year after his £7.25 million release clause was triggered by the club.

After failing to break into the Liverpool first team, he joined Southampton on a six-month loan a year later, scoring two goals in ten games.

In total, the Japanese international has appeared in 41 games for Klopp’s team, scoring eight goals and assisting on two occasions.

Minamino was an unused substitute in Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Wolves on Saturday. Divock Origi netted a last-minute winner to put the Reds back on top of the Premier League after Chelsea’s defeat at West Ham.

City, on the other hand, are now top of the table after a 3-1 victory over Watford, with Klopp’s side a point behind in second.