Liverpool are considering midfield transfer options as interest in Florian Neuhaus dwindles.

Liverpool’s interest in Germany international Florian Neuhaus has waned, but the club is still looking into the potential of acquiring a midfielder this summer.

The Reds have been monitoring the 24-year-old Borussia Moenchengladbach midfielder for several months as they consider their squad composition for the coming season.

According to reports in Germany, Jurgen Klopp will decide whether or not to make a formal bid for Neuhaus following the European Championships.

Liverpool’s decision not to activate the player’s £34.25 million release clause before it expired at the end of last month suggests the club is keeping its options open in the transfer market.

Liverpool, according to the ECHO, will continue to follow Neuhaus’ progress during the Euros, despite the fact that he has yet to play in the tournament ahead of Germany’s last group game against Hungary on Wednesday.

However, with Moenchengladbach being able to seek a greater sum for the player, the chances of him joining Liverpool have decreased significantly.

After Gini Wijnaldum agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, Liverpool are keeping an eye on a number of potential midfield targets.

Ibrahima Konate’s £36 million transfer from RB Leipzig has already handled the main need for a new centre-back, allowing the Reds to focus on other areas of the team.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are aware of the midfield possibilities available to Klopp, with any firm move for engine room reinforcement likely to be sparked by a departure from the existing group.