Liverpool are considering a midfield switch as Jurgen Klopp updates Jordan Henderson’s contract.

Jurgen Klopp is considering reshaping his Liverpool midfield and starting Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara for the first time this season.

Henderson and Thiago were among the latest players to return to training this summer and were unavailable for Saturday’s Premier League opener against Norwich City.

Instead, they took part in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Anfield the next day, in which the Reds defeated an Aston Villa team 4-1.

Thiago had been limited by a minor muscular issue, while Henderson hasn’t played for Liverpool since suffering groin surgery in February, though he did represent England at Euro 2020.

Klopp believes the pair have given him a choice for Saturday’s Premier League match against Burnley.

The Reds’ manager stated, “They are much closer.” “They appear to be in good condition; now we must make a decision.”

“They looked fantastic in the game (against Villa) and throughout the training week as well. It’s now up to me to make some choices.”

Henderson, who is in the final two years of his contract, has yet to sign a new deal with the club, despite reports that he is close to doing so.

When asked if there had been any changes, Klopp responded, “No.”

Everything is still fine.”

On compassionate grounds, Liverpool are likely to be without Fabinho against Burnley, as the Brazilian has missed training this week due to the loss of his father.

“I would like to say that is a private situation,” Klopp remarked. Fab is here and doing what he can, and that’s pretty much all there is to it.

“We all feel for him, we all sympathize with him, and we send our sympathies to him and his family. We attempt to offer him all of our warmth and affection in this moment, and that’s it; the rest is kept private.”