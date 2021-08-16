Liverpool are confident in their ability to avoid Anfield difficulties as they prepare for a “very spectacular” comeback.

Liverpool are optimistic that the crowd issues that plagued their pre-season friendlies at Anfield will not be repeated when Burnley come to town.

The Reds host Sean Dyche’s side on Saturday lunchtime in front of what is believed to be the largest crowd at Anfield since March 2020, with roughly 54,000 set to be present.

This month’s friendlies against Athletic and Osasuna in Spain witnessed the debut of Liverpool’s new ticketing system, which employs Near Field Communication on fans’ smartphones.

Supporters can now download their e-ticket online to get entrance to the stadium, similar to how airport boarding permits and bank payments are utilized on phones. However, due to a poor implementation of the new system, large crowds formed outside the stadium during the friendly.

Last Sunday’s encounter against Athletic was delayed by 30 minutes, followed by a 15-minute delay for the following evening’s play against Osasuna.

The problems, according to Liverpool, stemmed from the large number of print-at-home tickets in use for both games, something they won’t have to deal with for Saturday’s re-opening of Anfield’s gates.

As a result, the club is certain that there will be no lingering concerns as fans prepare to watch Jurgen Klopp’s Reds in Premier League action for the first time.

“The print-at-home tickets were the cause of the troubles for the friendly,” Paul Cuttill, vice president of Stadium Operations, told The Washington Newsday. “On NFC, about 15% to 20% of people went through the turnstiles.

“For the last five or six weeks, we’ve been testing the systems and asking the fans to come through, and everything has gone smoothly. We’ve spoken to other clubs that use the systems, and everything seems to be working fine.

“With all of the excitement building around the stadium ahead of Saturday’s game, we’re doing everything we can to make sure spectators get through and into their seats on time.”

“On a matchday, there are always challenges that you deal with,” said Phil Dutton, vice president of ticketing. “However, there is a distinct demography of people coming on Saturday compared to the pre-season friendlies.

“It’s also all NFC; there are no paper tickets or anything.”

