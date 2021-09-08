Liverpool are being urged to sign their own striker by a Europa League club.

Dimitri de Conde, the technical director of Genk, has taken the rare step of urging Liverpool to look at his team’s attacker Paul Onuachu.

Before moving to Belgium, Onuachu made his reputation in Denmark with FC Midtjylland, where he scored 74 goals in 181 games for the Danish Superliga side.

Last season, after joining Genk in the summer of 2019, the forward scored 35 goals in 41 appearances for the team.

Onuachu has three goals in seven appearances in all competitions so far this season, and he was connected with a number of clubs around Europe during the summer.

De Conde has now used Liverpool’s recent 1-1 draw with Chelsea as justification for the club’s interest in his player.

“Did you see Liverpool’s match with Chelsea? He told Het Belang van Limburg that Liverpool has the best strikers, but none with the same profile as Onuachu.

“Against ten guys, he would have scored.” I’m not saying Paul would play 90 minutes every week for Liverpool, but a team like that could definitely benefit from his presence.”

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are set to leave Liverpool for the Africa Cup of Nations, while Roberto Firmino is currently injured.

Jurgen Klopp may come to regret not boosting his attacking options during the summer transfer window, according to Reds legend Jamie Carragher.

“I must admit, I’m disappointed Liverpool haven’t brought in an attacker,” he remarked.

“I believe Liverpool is lacking in offense, and they will have to keep everyone fit, which is nearly difficult. I believe they will struggle, but Liverpool’s front three are very strong.

“Mane and possibly Salah will be away for the Africa Cup of Nations at some point; I’m not sure how many games they’ll miss, but I do believe it will be something Liverpool will miss.”