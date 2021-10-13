Liverpool are about to face a striker who could have replaced Diogo Jota.

Premier League football is poised to resume after a two-week break, with Liverpool due to travel to Vicarage Road to play Watford.

Claudio Ranieri will take charge of the Hornets, and their attack will be led by Ismaila Sarr, who came close to joining Liverpool last season.

Liverpool were looking for a forward option at the time, and Sarr, who had recently been relegated from England’s top division, was linked with Timo Werner and Diogo Jota.

The Reds eventually chose Jota, and the Portuguese international has now advanced to a new level, scoring 12 Premier League goals, although Jurgen Klopp may still be interested in Sarr.

The Senegalese forward, who is still only 23, has already scored four league goals this season after scoring 13 in the Championship last season, but that total included two penalties.

Sarr has previously caused problems for Liverpool’s defense, scoring twice in a legendary 3-0 triumph in 2020, which was the Reds’ first defeat after 28 games in the 2019/20 season.

When it comes to attackers brought to Merseyside since Klopp’s arrival, he’s similar to Jota, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and – to a lesser extent – Mohamed Salah.

Each of those players had shown valuable promise, but by slipping under the radar and failing to show true consistency, Liverpool were able to sign them for a fraction of their true value.

Watford’s star is quick, active, and penetrative with his pace, and while he can play as a winger, he’s also proved to be at ease in central positions in recent months.

One of his best qualities is his adaptability; he’s played on both sides for Watford recently, as well as down the middle as part of a two-man tandem.

He’s mostly played on the right side so far this season, which means he’ll be up against Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk over the weekend.

Klopp will try to keep Sarr quiet from start to finish, but given that, he may be curious to see his level of performance.