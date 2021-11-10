Liverpool and Tottenham may abandon their pursuit of a Torino FC defender, according to reports.

Torino FC is well aware of the growing interest in Gleison Bremer, with Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool following on his heels.

With Bremer arguably one of Ivan Juric’s top players at the moment, Tuttomercatoweb stated that II Torino FC has reportedly raised the Brazilian defender’s wages in the hopes of deterring Spurs and Liverpool’s interest.

Bremer has shown to be an excellent offensive danger for the Serie A club, scoring 11 goals in 88 games as of this writing.

Antonio Conte has expressed interest in perhaps joining Tottenham, according to Calciomercato.

Tottenham isn’t the only team keeping a close eye on Bremer’s predicament. Liverpool and Napoli are two other clubs interested in signing the Brazilian.

Both teams may increase their bids for the Brazilian center-back as soon as the January transfer market opens.

Inter Milan is another team rumored to be interested in Bremer, who can help strengthen their defense.

The Nerazzurri are apparently willing to sell the majority of their players whose contracts are about to expire. Inter Milan is anticipated to try to sell them in order to gain something in return rather than lose them for nothing.

Before his surprise raise from his own club, it was claimed that Liverpool was leading the race for Bremer among the teams mentioned.

Unfortunately for these teams, Torino FC appears to be hell-bent on sabotaging their plans with a treble salary.

Aside from that, the agreement is expected to continue in place until 2024.

With Bremer at the pinnacle of his career, it’s easy to see why there’s so much interest in him right now.

After signing for £5.22 million ($7.07 million) in 2018, it remains to be seen if the treble wage will be enough to deter clubs interested in acquiring the Brazilian’s services.