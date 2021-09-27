Liverpool and the Premier League’s self-proclaimed best midfielder have agreed to a $55 million deal, according to reports.

Yves Bissouma, who believes he is the best midfielder in the Premier League, is rumored to have agreed to join Liverpool FC from Brighton.

Bissouma was linked with Liverpool throughout the summer transfer window of 2021, but the Reds were unable to complete a deal. Jurgen Klopp has always admired the Mali international, and it appears that the Reds are close to completing the move this time.

According to Spanish daily Fichajes, Liverpool and Brighton have agreed on a $55 million agreement to bring Bissouma to Anfield during the January transfer window.

Bissouma is being viewed by the Reds as a direct replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, who has joined PSG on a free transfer. According to soccer website TEAMtalk, even if Bissouma may not be as good a scorer as Wijnaldum, the Mali midfielder is a box-to-box player with outstanding technical prowess who will give more zing to Klopp’s midfield.

Bissouma, who began his professional soccer career with Lillee in France, made his senior debut in 2016-17. The center midfielder transferred to the United Kingdom in the summer of 2018 after spending two complete seasons with the Ligue 1 club.

Bissouma, who has a contract with Brighton until 2023, has scored four goals and provided two assists in 101 competitive games for the English side. Bissouma was signed by the Seagulls for under $20 million. However, because he has proven to be one of the club’s top signings over the years, he is expected to command a fee that is more than double that amount when he goes.

Bissouma is well aware that he is one of the most talented midfielders in the Premier League right now. Bissouma was recently asked who, in his opinion, was the finest midfielder in the league.

“I don’t want to come across as arrogant, but it is how I think. For me, it’s all about me. Because I’m trying to be the best in my head. I know there are a lot of good midfielders in the Premier League. But for me, it’s all about me. That gives me the courage and energy to show people that I am indeed present. “My name is Bissouma,” he responded.

Liverpool currently leads the 2021-22 Premier League table with 14 points.