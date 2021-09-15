Liverpool and Real Madrid have expressed interest in signing Kylian Mbappe.

This summer, Kylian Mbappe’s future was the topic of curiosity as he was linked with a move away from Paris.

The 22-year-old is in the final year of his current contract with Paris Saint-Germain and has yet to reach an agreement on a new contract.

Mbappe will be a free agent next summer, and clubs outside of France will be able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with him in January.

Despite Real Madrid’s interest and speculation linking him with Manchester City and Liverpool, PSG’s sporting director believes the star will stay at the club beyond next summer.

Leonardo told Canal Plus, “I don’t think anyone here sees the future without him.”

“I don’t think Kylian is going anywhere at the conclusion of the season. Mbappe has a strong bond with PSG.”

The La Liga giants made no secret of their desire to sign the forward before the August 31 deadline, but they were unable to fulfill PSG’s demands.

A €200 million (£171.7 million) deadline-day bid for Mbappe was reportedly rejected by the French club.

“We never considered doing all of this without Kylian,” Leonardo continued. We were dissatisfied with Real Madrid’s actions.

“We were crystal clear about their offer. From our perspective, it wasn’t enough.

“As for their previous offer, it never came.

“The only thing that could have happened was for him to stay. We had never considered undertaking all of this without Kylian.”