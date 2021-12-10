Liverpool and Newcastle are reportedly vying for the services of Bournemouth’s defender.

Newcastle United is expected to make the most of the January transfer window by adding vital players to their roster.

Lloyd Kelly of AFC Bournemouth is the most recent name to be linked with the Magpies.

It’s understandable that the 23-year-old defender has piqued attention. Kelly has effectively navigated a period in which he was forced to sit out owing to a knee injury.

He appears to have overcome his adversity and has been in fine form for the Cherries this season.

Kelly would benefit from a move to St. James Park, especially if he wants to continue his rise in the English Premier League.

However, given that his great play is attracting the attention of other teams, it’s no surprise that Liverpool has joined the fray.

According to The Mail, the Magpies aren’t the only ones keeping an eye on the English defender.

Kelly is also being considered by the Reds, who see him as a way to improve their defense depth.

Joining Liverpool, on the other hand, has ramifications. Kelly might find himself in a situation where he is the back-up to the back-up, competing for playing time.

Nat Phillips, the fifth overall pick at San Siro, demonstrates that the Reds are already brimming with ability.

However, with Phillips and Joe Gomez’s futures in Liverpool uncertain, the 23-year-old might be a viable choice for Jurgen Klopp to ensure that all bases are covered.

For Newcastle, the situation is different. The Magpies are determined to overhaul their roster, and Kelly will have a better chance of fitting in.

Newcastle, on the other hand, would have to pay a fee of at least £20 million ($26.4 million) to bring him to St. James Park.

Eddie Howe is another factor that might help Newcastle’s bid. According to SI.com, it was the 44-year-old who convinced Kelly to join the Cherries in 2019 while still in charge of Bristol City.

A reunion would make sense and appear to be easier for Kelly to move to. He was on Howe’s list of prospects that he gave to Newcastle United ahead of the expected January transfer window spending spree.