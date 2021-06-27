Liverpool and Manchester United have teamed up to aid a hunger charity.

James Milner and Marcus Rashford may be bitter football rivals from different ends of the East Lancs Road, but they’ve teamed together to support the UK’s largest hunger and food waste charity.

And a Nottingham Forest and England hero, an Arsenal great, and a Champions League and PFA Player of the Year winner have joined the Liverpool vice-captain and Manchester United striker.

FareShare has received signed shirts from Milner, Rashford, Stuart Pearce, Kelly Smith, and Everton midfielder Izzy Christiansen.

Rashford is an ambassador for the organization, which helps individuals in need by diverting leftover food that would otherwise go to waste.

FareShare feeds 11,000 charities and community groups in the UK, including school breakfast clubs, community centers, homeless shelters, and food banks, across all four nations. For people who might not otherwise eat, the charity delivers the equivalent of two million meals per week, or four meals per second.

Milner has signed a Liverpool shirt, Rashford has signed an England shirt, Stuart Pearce has signed a Nottingham Forest shirt, Kelly Smith has signed an England and Arsenal shirt, and Izzy Christiansen has signed an Everton and England shirt.

You have the option to bid.

People can donate directly to www.fareshare.org.uk in addition to bidding on the shirts.

£5 enables the delivery of enough food to feed 20 people. £10 enables the delivery of enough food to feed 40 people. £25 enables the delivery of enough food to feed 100 people.

Every year, the food business wastes about two million tonnes of perfectly edible food, while 8.4 million people struggle to get adequate, healthy meals.