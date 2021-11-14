Liverpool and Manchester City have expressed an interest in signing Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan on loan.

Liverpool are apparently interested in on-loan Wolves attacker Hee-chan Hwang, but the Midlands club and title rivals Manchester City are also interested.

The South Korean joined Molineux from RB Leipzig in the summer and has scored four goals in eight Premier League appearances so far.

According to The Mirror, City and Liverpool have both kept tabs on the 25-year-old.

The Reds are reportedly interested in adding players who can not only provide cover but also compete for a starting spot with their star-studded assault.

