Liverpool and Manchester City have been issued a championship warning by Mason Mount.

Chelsea have a ‘strong chance’ of winning the Premier League this season, according to Mason Mount.

The west London team is presently six points behind league leaders Manchester City, with the Reds in second place separated by only goal difference.

Thomas Tuchel’s team has been out of sorts in recent weeks, but they came back with a 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Boxing Day after two consecutive draws.

Mount believes his side will be the club to beat in the second half of the Premier League season, which is already halfway over.

‘Winning the championship has always been our ambition. We’d like to be up there with you. This season, more than ever, we believe we have a strong opportunity. ‘We can absolutely do it,’ says the group. ‘We have the confidence,’ he told Chelsea’s official website. We must, however, remain humble and focused. We must continue to excel at the fundamentals.’ Liverpool’s 1-0 loss to Leicester on Tuesday makes their upcoming league match against Chelsea all the more important.

City has two games before their championship rivals meet on January 2, and they might be 12 points ahead by the time they meet in west London.

If Pep Guardiola’s side picks up maximum points in their next two games, the loser of the Stamford Bridge showdown might be effectively eliminated from the title chase.

Chelsea, on the other hand, can leapfrog Liverpool and cut City’s lead to three points if they win Brighton on Wednesday.