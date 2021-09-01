Liverpool and FSG must now answer seven transfer window questions.

So, how did you find it? The transfer market has now closed for Liverpool after a summer of talk, speculation, and some actual activity.

At the very least, till January.

When the final whistle of the previous season had just left the Anfield evening air, Ibrahima Konate, a new centre-back, was signed for £36 million from RB Leipzig.

However, that was the last of the incomings.

Mohamed Salah’s contract, Loris Karius’s narrative, and the ‘what if’ scenario following Ibrahima Konate’s £36 million transfer

Instead, the focus was on offloading players whose futures were already set elsewhere, with the sales of Kamil Grabara, Liam Millar, Marko Grujic, Taiwo Awoniyi, Harry Wilson, and Xherdan Shaqiri bringing in a potential total of more than £40 million. Gini Wijnaldum, on the other hand, had already decided to depart on a free transfer.

Sepp van den Berg, Ben Davies, Ben Woodburn, Paul Glatzel, Jakub Ojrzynski, Rhys Williams, Adam Lewis, Leighton Clarkson, Jake Cain, Luis Longstaff, and Sheyi Ojo have all agreed to loan deals.

So there’s a lot of work to be done. But, for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp, and FSG, what chores has the transfer window prompted?

The forward line was one area of the squad that Klopp would have like to enhance.

Roberto Firmino’s hamstring injury against Chelsea last weekend brought this into clear view.

Liverpool, on the other hand, found it difficult to locate an available attacker with the right profile for the right price, especially as it was partially relying on freeing up a squad space with the departure of a present forward.

The Reds will continue their search. But, until then, Klopp will continue to rely on Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino.

If Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane participate in the Africa Cup of Nations as predicted, further involvement for the attacking combination will be crucial in January.

It’s worth noting that the January transfer window will have opened by then, allowing the team to bolster its ranks.

Guinea’s Naby Keita has also qualified, but Liverpool expects its midfield alternatives to cover for him.

The departure of Gini Wijnaldum, on the other hand, had sparked strong anticipation that Liverpool would buy a new midfielder.

A number of people were monitored before Klopp made it apparent that there would be no such arrival, and that it would instead be a success. “The summary has come to an end.”