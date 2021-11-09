Liverpool and FSG have received a big boost as a £5 billion transaction nears completion.

For a long time, the most profitable aspect of the economic model for Premier League team owners has been media rights.

When the Premier League was formed in 1992, the goal was to develop a new product that could be sold all over the world, and the competition’s popularity soared dramatically both at home and abroad.

Sky TV changed the face of football forever in 1992, bringing in £304 million in annual TV income over five years. By 2021, the £304 million had swelled into a £10 billion agreement for domestic and international rights, with final bids for overseas rights in the US and Australia poised to push it over the £9 billion negotiated during the previous three-year cycle.

Sky Sports, Amazon Prime Video, and BT Sport all extended their deals through 2022/2025, with a total value of £5 billion. According to the Mail on Sunday, international rights appear to be worth more than domestic rights for the first time, with more than £5 billion expected to be delivered from the sale of rights around the world once bidding closes for both the US market, which is expected to be worth £1.1 billion over six years, and the Australian market.

That kind of momentum in the media rights market will boost the confidence of Liverpool owners FSG and their investors, giving them the cost certainty they seek over a longer period of time. It’s a pleasant boost following the pandemic, when rights values were supposed to be difficult.

When Liverpool’s financial statements for the year ending May 2020 were released earlier this year, one of the areas that had been hit the most by the coronavirus outbreak was broadcasting rights.

The previous financial year, which included Jurgen Klopp’s side winning the Champions League, had brought in £260.8 million to the club, thanks to a lucrative Premier League TV agreement both locally and abroad, as well as the Reds’ European glory. The previous season had brought in £220.1 million, and the club had topped the list for television revenue for the previous three seasons.

